COAS vows to root out menace of terrorism

ISLAMABAD: “We as a nation together will root out this menace of terrorism till enduring peace and insha’Allah we shall achieve this.” This was stated by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday during a visit to the Peshawar Police Lines blast site.

According to the military’s media wing, the COAS visited the Peshawar police lines and met with police officers and men.

Commanders pay homage to mosque martyrs

The COAS appreciated the bravery and contribution of the KP Police and the LEAs in the war against terrorism, the ISPR stated. The COAS said that the KP police is one of the most brave and has fought as a frontline force against terrorism.

The COAS also appreciated the high morale of the KP police and the LEAs and paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the police who have laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023