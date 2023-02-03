AVN 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BAFL 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.44%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.39%)
DFML 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
DGKC 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.32%)
EPCL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HUBC 66.87 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.87%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KAPCO 27.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.26%)
MLCF 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
NETSOL 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.4%)
OGDC 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.61%)
PRL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.61%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.25%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.53%)
TRG 111.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
UNITY 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP announces by-election schedule for 31 more NA seats

BR Web Desk Published February 3, 2023
Follow us

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced the schedule for by-elections in 31 more National Assembly constituencies that were vacated after NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf's acceptance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers' resignations, Aaj News reported.

PTI members resigned en masse in April last year after the ouster of Imran as prime minister, but only 11 resignations were accepted in July.

Later, as the party tried to stage a comeback to the house, the speaker began accepting their resignations. In a couple of days, he had accepted 113 in addition to the 31 seats.

The electoral watchdog has already announced by-elections on 33 vacant NA seats on March 16.

Last week, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced contesting by-polls on all the 33 NA seats but later, he backtracked from his decision and decided to field ex-MNAs in their respective constituencies.

Earlier, there were reports of discussion within the party that even if Imran succeeded in winning all the by-elections, the party’s return to the NA would not be possible.

The party leaders argued that it was necessary to field candidates in the constituencies for returning to the legislature.

PTI is seeking a return to the National Assembly in order to reclaim the position of the opposition leader and to prevent the government from forming a caretaker setup on its own accord.

ECP election schedule NA by elections

Comments

1000 characters

ECP announces by-election schedule for 31 more NA seats

PM Shehbaz says IMF giving Pakistan tough time over unlocking loan

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow clocks in at meagre $110mn in January

Apex committee decides to engage Afghan govt for final action against TTP

Pakistan’s oil industry on brink of collapse, says OCAC

China says it ‘regrets’ unmanned airship’s entry into US airspace

Fed seen hiking policy rate above 5% as hiring surges

Cotton arrival plunges 36% year-on-year

KSE-100 retreats 0.64% as rupee falls further

Imran Khan decides against contesting by-elections on 33 NA seats

2 terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

Read more stories