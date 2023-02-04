17 die in van-container collision near Kohat tunnel

PESHAWAR: As many as 17 people died when a passenger flying coach collided near Kohat Tunnel. Both vehicles were destroyed in the accident.

On the information of the incident, the local police immediately reached the accident site

The flying coach was heading towards Bannu from Peshawar.

According to police, three children and two women are also among the dead.

Police say the number of casualties may increase as the rescue work was underway at the site of the incident.

The dead bodies have been shifted to the hospital. The deceased are said to belong to the Bannu district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023