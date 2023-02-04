AVN 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BAFL 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.44%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.39%)
DFML 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
DGKC 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.32%)
EPCL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HUBC 66.87 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.87%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KAPCO 27.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.26%)
MLCF 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
NETSOL 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.4%)
OGDC 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.61%)
PRL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.61%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.25%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.53%)
TRG 111.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
UNITY 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police Lines Peshawar blast: Sindh Govt announces Rs1m compensation package

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2023 06:08am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: The Sindh government has announced Rs1 million compensation package for the martyrs and Rs0.5 million each for the injured of the Police Lines Peshawar blast.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during his visit to Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar on Friday where he enquired about the health of blast victims.

According to details, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput and IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, former administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab visited site of the suicide blast in Saad Khan Shaheed Police Lines on Friday.

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was received by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan and Chief Capital Police Officer Ejaz Khan upon his arrival. Senior Police Officer Zahoor Khan, officials concerned were present on the occasion.

The Sindh CM announced a compensation of one million rupees for each family of martyred personnel while the injured would get 500,000 rupees each.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims He also prayed for departed souls of the martyred police officers and speedily recovery of the injured people in the suicide blast.

During the visit, the Sindh CM inspected various damaged portions of the mosque. He strongly condemned the suicide bomb blast. Syed Murad Ali Shah paid rich tribute to police officers and ‘jawans’ who were martyred in the deadliest suicide attack inside mosque of the central Police Lines Peshawar.

Later, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar and enquired after the health of the injured police cops.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh Government Peshawar Peshawar mosque blast Peshawar Police Lines

Comments

1000 characters

Police Lines Peshawar blast: Sindh Govt announces Rs1m compensation package

Govt says ‘will have to’ agree to IMF conditions

Imran steps up criticism of PDM govt

COAS vows to root out menace of terrorism

PTI chief won’t attend APC: Umar

Industry yet to export any amount of sugar

Russian oil supply likely by April

‘IMF is giving Pakistan tough time’

31 NA seats: ECP announces schedule for by-polls on March 19

RDA: pace of growth slightly lower

‘Rules’ allow banks to seek asset details of civil servants

Read more stories