Police Lines Peshawar blast: Sindh Govt announces Rs1m compensation package

PESHAWAR: The Sindh government has announced Rs1 million compensation package for the martyrs and Rs0.5 million each for the injured of the Police Lines Peshawar blast.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during his visit to Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar on Friday where he enquired about the health of blast victims.

According to details, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput and IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, former administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab visited site of the suicide blast in Saad Khan Shaheed Police Lines on Friday.

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was received by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan and Chief Capital Police Officer Ejaz Khan upon his arrival. Senior Police Officer Zahoor Khan, officials concerned were present on the occasion.

The Sindh CM announced a compensation of one million rupees for each family of martyred personnel while the injured would get 500,000 rupees each.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims He also prayed for departed souls of the martyred police officers and speedily recovery of the injured people in the suicide blast.

During the visit, the Sindh CM inspected various damaged portions of the mosque. He strongly condemned the suicide bomb blast. Syed Murad Ali Shah paid rich tribute to police officers and ‘jawans’ who were martyred in the deadliest suicide attack inside mosque of the central Police Lines Peshawar.

Later, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar and enquired after the health of the injured police cops.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023