Kashmir Solidarity Day: Pakistanis asked to participate in demonstrations

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2023 06:08am
ISLAMABAD: The government will continue to raise voice for the just struggle of their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiris.

This was stated by Minister of State for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar, while addressing a news conference in Islamabad, on Friday, along side MNA Wajiha Qamar and leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

The minister said the government of Pakistan and the provincial governments have organised several ceremonies regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day.

"The entire Pakistani nation and Kashmiris across the world will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday in a befitting manner to express their solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers."

He also appealed to all the Pakistanis to participate in the demonstrations to convey a strong message of solidarity to their Kashmiri brethren living on both sides of the Line of Control.

Nawabzada Iftikhar said the government's efforts have increased global awareness regarding the Kashmir issue.

He said New Delhi is flouting human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and trying to change the demography of the occupied territory with the actions of August 5, 2019.

He said India has issued domicile of Jammu and Kashmir to more than 44 hundred thousand non-state Kashmiris and by changing constituencies, New Delhi wants to install a Hindu Chief Minister in the Occupied territory.

Speaking on this occasion, leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat AJK Chapter said the entire nation is one on the Kashmir issue.

He said India failed to suppress the struggle of Kashmiri people for the last more than 70 years and will also face the same humiliation in future.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders thanked government and people of Pakistan for their consistent support to expose Indian atrocities in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and their political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmiri people.

