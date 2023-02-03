AVN 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BAFL 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.44%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.39%)
DFML 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
DGKC 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.32%)
EPCL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HUBC 66.87 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.87%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KAPCO 27.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.26%)
MLCF 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
NETSOL 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.4%)
OGDC 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.61%)
PRL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.61%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.25%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.53%)
TRG 111.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
UNITY 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU seeks agreement on Russian fuel price caps

AFP Published 03 Feb, 2023 05:39pm
Follow us

BRUSSELS: EU member states looked to reach a deal on Friday on price caps for Russian petroleum products, ahead of an embargo set to go into force over the weekend.

The move is the latest part of an international push to curb Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war chest for his assault on Ukraine by targeting his key exports.

The EU in December imposed an embargo on Russian crude oil coming in by sea and – together with its G7 partners – set a $60 dollar-per-barrel cap for exports around the world.

Now a second EU-wide embargo is set to come into force on Sunday targeting Russian refined oil products such as petrol, diesel and heating fuel, arriving on ships.

At the same time, the EU and the G7 group of wealthy democracies have also agreed to impose a price cap on Russian shipments of those products to global markets.

China boosts imports of fuel oil blended from Russian barrels

The 27-nation EU is now haggling over proposals from its executive arm to set a $100-per-barrel limit on more expensive products like diesel and $45 on cheaper products like fuel oil.

The price caps work by establishing a ceiling for the cost of fuel that can be transported on EU ships.

Diplomats said Poland and the Baltic states, which have taken the most hawkish stance in the EU on Russia sanctions, have been pushing for the price to be lowered to further curb Moscow’s income.

But setting the levels is a sensitive issue as the West does not want to cut off Russian supplies to global markets entirely and send prices soaring.

The Kremlin lashed out at the EU ahead of the Sunday embargo coming into force, insisting it will “lead to a further imbalance of the international energy markets”.

“We are taking measures to hedge our interests against the risks associated,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Moscow’s war in Ukraine has provided a harsh wake-up call for the EU, which for years had been reliant on cheap fossil fuels from Russia to power its industries.

Brussels says the embargo on crude oil has seen the bloc cut out some 90 percent of Russian imports, after exceptions were granted for supplies flowing by pipeline to landlocked countries like Hungary.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday estimated during a visit to Kyiv that the existing price cap on Russian oil was already costing Moscow around 160 million euros ($175 million) every day.

Russian oil and gas G7 Russian oil oil products price caps

Comments

1000 characters

EU seeks agreement on Russian fuel price caps

The great fall continues: rupee settles at new all-time low against US dollar

Imran Khan decides against contesting by-elections on 33 NA seats

Cotton arrival plunge 36% year-on-year

2 terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

India’s Adani denies rise due to Modi as shares slump again

Sindh Police registers FIR against Sheikh Rashid in Karachi

Indian police arrest 1,800 men in crackdown on underage marriage

Chinese spy balloon flies over the United States, Pentagon says

Saudi Arabia links oil refinery’s setup with political consensus

Rules notified: FBR, banks can share info about civil servants’ assets

Read more stories