Cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi gets married to Shahid Afridi's daughter

Following months of speculation and anticipation about his impending nuptials, ace cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi tied the knot with Ansha Afridi, the daughter of former captain Shahid Afridi, in Karachi today.

The news broke on Twitter, as images leaked from the private event. Netizens rushed to congratulate the happy couple following the news.

Fellow cricketer Muhammad Rizwan conveyed his congratulations with a short note on Twitter, saying “Prayers for you my baby brother @iShaheenAfridi. May you and your wife be the source of happiness and joy for each other, Ameen”

Cricketer Haris Rauf, who was unable to attend the event due to his schedule, recorded a video message for the couple.

Late last year, the date and some details about the wedding leaked in media reports, with details confirming that the nikkah will be held in Karachi in February. Ansha and Shaheen Shah got engaged two years ago.

Fellow cricketer Babar Azam was also spotted enroute to attending the nikkah.

Shahid Afridi, father of the bride, was seen arriving for the event.

A few details about the event were also leaked.

It was reported earlier that Shaheen Shah will be travelling to Lahore to participate in the eighth iteration of the Pakistan Super League and will rejoin the Lahore Qalandars squad.

Earlier this year, he was sidelined with a ligament injury in his right knee, causing him to sit out the Asia Cup and a home series against England. He made a comeback for the T20 World Cup.

He has been a crucial part of Pakistan’s cricket teams across all formats of the game. The left-handed pacer is one wicket shy of 100 in Test matches, and has 62 scalps to his name in just 32 one-day internationals (ODIs). He has another 58 wickets after 47 T20 international appearances.