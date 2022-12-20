Shaheen Shah Afridi set to tie the knot with Ansha Shahid on Feb 3

Star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to tie the knot with Ashna Afridi, the eldest daughter of veteran cricketer Shahid Afridi, on February 3, it was reported on Tuesday.

The Nikkah ceremony will take place in Karachi, with the remaining events to be held at a later date.

The couple got engaged two years ago. Shahid Afridi at the time confirmed that Shaheen Shah's family approached him, expressing their interest in Ashna.

Following the Nikkah, Shaheen Shah is slated to travel to Lahore to participate in the eighth iteration of the Pakistan Super League and will rejoin the Lahore Qalandars squad. Earlier this year, he was sidelined with a ligament injury in his right knee, causing him to sit out the Asia Cup and a home series against England. He made a comeback for the T20 World Cup.

He has been a crucial part of Pakistan's cricket teams across all formats of the game. The left-handed pacer is one wicket shy of 100 in Test matches, and has 62 scalps to his name in just 32 one-day internationals (ODIs). He has another 58 wickets after 47 T20 international appearances.