KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (February 02, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
177,124,861 99,061,536 9,230,904,399 5,119,769,786
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,366,945,898 (1,130,895,831) 236,050,067
Local Individuals 5,457,847,964 (5,506,905,635) (49,057,671)
Local Corporates 4,145,002,765 (4,331,995,161) (186,992,396)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
