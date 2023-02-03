AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (February 02, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
177,124,861             99,061,536         9,230,904,399          5,119,769,786
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)    1,366,945,898     (1,130,895,831)       236,050,067
Local Individuals           5,457,847,964     (5,506,905,635)      (49,057,671)
Local Corporates            4,145,002,765     (4,331,995,161)     (186,992,396)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NCCPL daily settlement NCCPL

