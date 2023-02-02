AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
BOP 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.43%)
DGKC 41.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.55%)
HUBC 65.54 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.09%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.56%)
NETSOL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.37%)
OGDC 87.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
PPL 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.86%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
TELE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 111.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.53%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 18.2 (0.45%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 34.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,734 Increased By 113.6 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,230 Increased By 59.4 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky warns of Russia ‘revenge’ as EU chief visits

AFP Published 02 Feb, 2023 07:37pm
Follow us

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday warned that Russia was building up its troops to take “revenge” on the West nearly a year into Moscow’s invasion.

He levelled the warning in Kyiv alongside EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, who said the 27-member bloc was looking to finalise another package of sanctions against Russia by February 24, exactly one year since Russia invaded.

“Now Russia is concentrating its forces. We all know that. It is preparing to try to take revenge, not only against Ukraine, but against a free Europe and the free world,” Zelensky told a joint press conference with von der Leyen.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin arrived in the southern city of Volgograd for commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in Stalingrad.

Putin has insisted that Russia is weathering the barrage of sanctions imposed by Ukraine’s Western allies and will continue its military campaign in Ukraine.

EU chief arrives in Kyiv, says bloc ‘stands by Ukraine’

But von der Leyen said existing sanctions were already “eroding” Russia’s economy, “throwing it back by a generation” and estimated that an existing oil price cap alone is costing Moscow around 160 million euros every day.

“We will introduce with our G7 partners an additional price cap on Russian petroleum products and by the 24th of February – exactly one year since the invasion started – we aim to have the 10th package of sanctions in place,” she said.

Russia advances in east Ukraine, strike on apartments kills civilians

Zelensky called on Europe to implement sanctions more quickly and said the West should take steps to clamp down on sanctions circumvention.

Sanctions ‘eroding’ Russia

“The terrorist state is increasing the pace of adaptation to sanctions instead. It should be resolved,” Zelensky said.

Von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Thursday with a team of commissioners and the EU’s most senior diplomat Josep Borrell ahead of a Ukraine-EU summit on Friday in the war-torn country that is seeking EU membership.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed the EU and specifically von de Leyen had called for Russia to be defeated so its economy would be devastated for decades.

Blinken to discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine with Chinese officials

“Is this not racism, not Nazism – not an attempt to solve ‘the Russian question’” Lavrov said, evoking Russia’s victory against Nazi Germany in World War II.

Last week, the French foreign ministry denied that France or its allies were fighting a war against Russia, following a Western decision to send heavy tanks to Ukraine.

Lavrov’s comments echoed Putin who has frequently drawn parallels between what he calls Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine and the Soviet war against Nazi Germany.

Putin launched his invasion last year, saying that Russia needed to “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

Von der Leyen’s trip comes one day after Kyiv raided homes of an oligarch and public officials as part of efforts to appease Western concerns about graft in the wake of public embezzlement probes.

“I’m comforted to see that your anti-corruption bodies are on alert and effective in detecting corruption cases,” von der Leyen said.

‘How can I leave?’

Kyiv this week launched coordinated searches of residences linked to divisive oligarch Igor Kolomoisky and a former interior minister as well as tax offices in the capital.

On the front line, Russian forces are pressing Ukrainian troops in the eastern Donetsk region, now the epicentre of fighting.

Moscow has been trying to seize control of Bakhmut in the industrial region for months in what has become the longest and bloodiest battle of the invasion.

Residents who remain in the war-scarred town told AFP they will not budge if the Russians arrive.

“How could I leave?” said 75-year-old Natalia Shevchenko.

She said she spends so much time sheltering from bombardments in her basement that she feels “like a mole” as she steps out into the light and her eyes adjust.

“Don’t worry,” she told AFP as shells whistled in the background. “They’re far away. I’ve now learnt where they’re going.”

Russian forces have also been shelling the southern region of Kherson, after withdrawing its forces from the region’s main city last year.

A 44-year-old woman was killed by Russian shelling of a residential building in a village in the Black Sea region on Thursday, local officials said.

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Russia’s war in Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Zelensky warns of Russia ‘revenge’ as EU chief visits

Dar gives go-ahead to Saylani, other charities to help raise $2bn from overseas Pakistanis

New historic low: rupee settles at 271.36 against US dollar

Country can excel at nuclear power generation: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s textile exports significantly decline in January: APTMA

Murad Saeed announces protest against rising terrorism in KP

Local court sends Sheikh Rashid on two-day physical remand

Capital gain lifts Norwegian operator Telenor to record earnings

Foreign funding case: IHC rejects PTI’s petition against ECP ruling

Fawad warns Punjab, KP governors of Article six trial if elections delayed

Closing in on terror network behind Peshawar mosque suicide blast: KP police chief

Read more stories