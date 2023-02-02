AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BAFL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
BOP 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.64%)
DGKC 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
EPCL 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FCCL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.25%)
HUBC 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.79%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.96%)
NETSOL 84.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.36%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.89%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.32%)
TELE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
TPLP 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
TRG 111.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
UNITY 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,052 Increased By 6.2 (0.15%)
BR30 14,397 Decreased By -36.7 (-0.25%)
KSE100 40,638 Increased By 18.3 (0.04%)
KSE30 15,202 Increased By 32 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Jordan issues new tender to buy up to 120,000 tonnes wheat

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2023 01:32pm
Follow us

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Feb. 7. Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 tonne consignments. Possible shipment combinations are May 1-15, May 16-31, June 1-15 and June 16-30.

Argentina’s grain export revenue plunges

A new tender had been expected by some traders after Jordan bought 60,000 tonnes of wheat in its previous tender for up to 120,000 tonnes on Tuesday.

wheat prices

Comments

1000 characters

Jordan issues new tender to buy up to 120,000 tonnes wheat

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses, crosses 270 against US dollar

Country can excel at nuclear power generation: PM Shehbaz

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

Govt committed to eliminate Riba-based financial system, says Dar

Peshawar blast: closing in on terror network, says KPK police chief

Israel military hits Gaza after rocket fire despite US appeal for calm

New US restrictions against Taliban for bans on women

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

High inflation, low growth and falling forex: Country confronted with variety of challenges: MoF

IMF revises inflation rate upward for Pakistan

Read more stories