HONG KONG: HSBC Holdings said on Thursday it was leaving its best lending rate in Hong Kong unchanged at 5.625%, despite a raise by the city’s de facto central bank in the base rate charged through its overnight discount window.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) raised its base rate by 25 basis points to 5.0% early on Thursday, hours after the US Federal Reserve delivered a rate hike of the same margin.