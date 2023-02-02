KE files four tariff pleas with Nepra

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric (KE) has reportedly filed four tariff petitions including distribution tariff sans territorial exclusivity, which expires from June 2023, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

KE has submitted four petitions with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) i.e., generation, transmission, distribution, and supply.

The future investment proposals of over Rs465.5 billion were related to distribution and transmission over the years. However, details of the investment plan were not shared with the regulator, after which, the later returned the petition with the request to share a detailed investment plan.

Insiders; however, are of the view that a KE team recently held a meeting with the Nepra chairman and shared its investment plan, main features of which are expected to be unveiled by the regulator in an advertisement.

According to insiders, KE requested total investment of Rs465.57 billion for transmission and distribution. The sources said the Nepra has admitted petition regarding generation tariff as there were no figures of investment.

