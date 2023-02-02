KE CEO directed to appear before Senate panel

ISLAMABAD: Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan has directed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KE to appear in the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Power, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

According to Senate Secretariat, Senator Saifullah Abro, chairman Senate Standing Committee on Power, in a DO letter has expressed serious reservation and displeasure shown by the committee members regarding the continuous absence of CEO KE from the last 18 meetings of the committee held from October 6, 2021 to October 30, 2022, creating delays/hurdles in the committee business.

The behaviour of CEO KE tantamount to the breach of privilege of the committee, therefore, a privilege motion has been moved against him. Moreover, the committee unanimously decided that the CEO KE may be summoned to the next committee meeting.

Senate Secretariat has informed Power Division that Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has directed attendance of CEO KE as desired by the committee may be ensured in future meetings, failing which the matter may be referred to the Committee on Rules and Procedure and Privilege for an appropriate action.

The agenda of the forthcoming meeting of the committee will be a detailed briefing by CEO K-Electric on the inception of the company, complete procedure including the tendering process of privatisation of K-Electric, ownership and achievements made so far, development sector plan and projects along with complete tendering process and investments made and complete details of correspondence made with Power Division regarding the installation of new power plants, correspondence regarding financial matters in pending from taking the charge of DISCO till date and agreement in-camera only.

