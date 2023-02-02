AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
PM asks who has brought militants back?

Zaheer Abbasi Published 02 Feb, 2023 06:12am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that Rs417 billion on account of one percent of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award for war against terrorism was provided to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government during the last 13 years.

Addressing the meeting of the federal cabinet, he said that during 2010 to 2023one percent of the total collection in the divisible pool was being provided to the KP province which amounts to Rs417 billion,an average per annum of Rs40 billion. He said this amount was allocated to strengthen the counter-terrorism capability of law enforcement agencies. The provincial government cannot complain that the weakness in counter-terrorism department (CTD) was due to funding.

Death toll in Peshawar mosque suicide blast rises to 100

He said that to complain that the provincial government was not having fund is not justifiable. He said that in the last 10 years, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was in power and should give details where the additional amount provided under the NFC was utilised.

He said that Radul-Fasad and Zarb-e-Azab have damaged the backbone of the terrorists but deplored that now the menace of terrorism was surfacing in the province. He said that now the question arises as to who have brought them back and the entire nation is asking this question.

He said that if immediate measures were not taken this menace would spread to the other parts of the country. He said that he was getting messages from politicians that they were being asked by some groups to pay extortion.

