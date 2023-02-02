Energy reforms critical for economy: MoS Aisha

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha said that reforms in the energy sector are critical for the economy and the Ministry of Energy has shared with the IMF as to how it would reduce the circular debt of the power sector.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, she said that the country cannot afford to sell expensive electricity at cheap price and would provide a subsidy only to the poor. The minister expressed the hope that a discussion with the visiting IMF team is moving in a positive direction and hopefully it will conclude with a good outcome.

MoS Aisha terms ‘structural reforms’ need of the hour

She said that on Wednesday, talks with the IMF continued at technical level, which would continue for two more days. Subsequently, the two sides would hold policy-level talks and a discussion with the IMF team on medium-term economic framework.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023