AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.34%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DFML 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
DGKC 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
EPCL 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 64.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
MLCF 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.64%)
NETSOL 84.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 76.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.38%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
TPLP 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.93%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,046 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,434 Decreased By -33.1 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,170 Decreased By -20 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dalian coking coal hits 4-week low

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2023 06:12am
Follow us

MANILA: Chinese coking coal futures extended losses to hit their lowest in four weeks on Wednesday, as traders kept an eye on a batch of Australian coal cargoes expected to arrive soon in top steel producer China.

Rising Chinese steel inventories also weighed on overall market sentiment, analysts said. China is seen gradually resuming Australian coal imports, having eased an unofficial trade ban imposed in 2020, as signs of warming ties between the two countries have emerged. Prices of the steelmaking ingredient have dropped nearly 5% since the start of the year.

The most-traded coking coal, for May delivery, on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange, ended morning trade 4% lower at 1,788.50 yuan ($265.00) a tonne, after earlier hitting 1,787.50 yuan, its weakest since Jan. 6.

China is set to receive at least two cargoes of Australian coal in early February, Reuters reported on Monday, citing traders and ship-tracking data. Five Australian coal cargoes were planned to be shipped initially to China and the market was “still relatively pessimistic” about the impact on prices, analysts at Zhongzhou Futures said in a note. Coke, the processed form of coking coal, dropped 3.8% on the Dalian exchange.

Stocks held by mills was 16.1 million tonnes in mid-January, up 7.9% from the early part of the month, ING commodity strategists said in a note, citing industry data.

They added that crude steel production at major Chinese mills also edged higher during the same period. Dalian iron ore’s most-active May contract slipped 0.4% to 869.50 yuan ($128.83) a tonne, while the steelmaking ingredient’s benchmark March contract on the Singapore Exchange was nearly flat at $127.15 a tonne.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.8%, hot-rolled coil dipped 2%, and wire rod shed 0.5%. Stainless steel edged up 0.1%.

coal coal price Coal import coal spot

Comments

1000 characters

Dalian coking coal hits 4-week low

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

High inflation, low growth and falling forex: Country confronted with variety of challenges: MoF

IMF revises inflation rate upward

KE CEO directed to appear before Senate panel

KE files four tariff pleas with Nepra

Officers dealing with IMF exempted from meetings at PMO

PM to open K3 nuclear power plant today

General election not possible before Oct?

Mushtaq appointed DG (Debt)

Read more stories