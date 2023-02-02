8th Pak-Uzbek Joint Ministerial Conference: Dar chairs preparatory meeting

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar chaired a preparatory meeting on the 8th Pak-Uzbek Joint Ministerial Conference at the Finance Division, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Commerce, Secretary EAD, and senior officers from the Finance Division participated in the meeting.

The meeting deliberated on the proposed plan of the Joint Ministerial Conference between Pakistan and Uzbekistan scheduled in Uzbekistan. Finance Minister Dar will lead the Pakistani delegation and co-chair the conference. The conference aims to cement bilateral relations between the two countries in a number of fields including trade, commerce, railways, investment, agriculture, science and technology, etc. Trans-Afghanistan Rail and Road project, Raising of Trade volume up to $1 billion, cooperation in banking and textile sectors between both countries, export/import facilitation, are included in the agenda of the conference.

