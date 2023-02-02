AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.34%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DFML 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
DGKC 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
EPCL 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 64.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
MLCF 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.64%)
NETSOL 84.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 76.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.38%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
TPLP 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.93%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,046 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,434 Decreased By -33.1 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,170 Decreased By -20 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

8th Pak-Uzbek Joint Ministerial Conference: Dar chairs preparatory meeting

Press Release Published 02 Feb, 2023 06:12am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar chaired a preparatory meeting on the 8th Pak-Uzbek Joint Ministerial Conference at the Finance Division, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Commerce, Secretary EAD, and senior officers from the Finance Division participated in the meeting.

The meeting deliberated on the proposed plan of the Joint Ministerial Conference between Pakistan and Uzbekistan scheduled in Uzbekistan. Finance Minister Dar will lead the Pakistani delegation and co-chair the conference. The conference aims to cement bilateral relations between the two countries in a number of fields including trade, commerce, railways, investment, agriculture, science and technology, etc. Trans-Afghanistan Rail and Road project, Raising of Trade volume up to $1 billion, cooperation in banking and textile sectors between both countries, export/import facilitation, are included in the agenda of the conference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SAPM Ishaq Dar Pakistan Uzbekistan Tariq Bajwa

Comments

1000 characters

8th Pak-Uzbek Joint Ministerial Conference: Dar chairs preparatory meeting

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

High inflation, low growth and falling forex: Country confronted with variety of challenges: MoF

IMF revises inflation rate upward

KE CEO directed to appear before Senate panel

KE files four tariff pleas with Nepra

Officers dealing with IMF exempted from meetings at PMO

PM to open K3 nuclear power plant today

General election not possible before Oct?

Mushtaq appointed DG (Debt)

Read more stories