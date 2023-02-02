CNG stations in KP reopen after one month

PESHAWAR: The compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reopened on Wednesday after a month.

The sudden termination of CNG supply in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Jan 1 to 31, 2023 in a bid to secure gas supply for domestic use had miserably disrupted the public transport system from the twin cities to the province.

On the other hand, most transporters had parked their vehicles at the bus stops, prompting a shortage of vans at the capital’s main transport terminal.

Due to the unavailability of cheap fuel, owners of public transport vehicles have increased their fares by 40 to 50 percent on various routes within the provincial capital.

The owners of vehicles transporting people from suburban localities to the capital have also increased their fares.

According to SNGPL officials, CNG stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar have been allowed to operate from Feb 1.

The decision to reopen the CNG stations was taken to facilitate the transporters and passengers who were facing difficulties due to the closure of CNG stations in the province.

Earlier, it was decided to close all CNG stations in the province for one month from January 1, 2023 to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to domestic consumers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023