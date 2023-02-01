AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
BAFL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.34%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.16%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DFML 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
DGKC 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
EPCL 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.64%)
FCCL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.55%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 64.06 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (3.41%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.09%)
NETSOL 84.43 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.6%)
OGDC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.03%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 77.53 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.76%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 41.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.45%)
TELE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.32%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 80.6 (2.03%)
BR30 14,467 Increased By 282.1 (1.99%)
KSE100 40,673 Increased By 801.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 15,190 Increased By 292.7 (1.96%)
ABAD demands barter-import of construction materials

Recorder Report Published February 1, 2023 Updated February 1, 2023 06:09am
KARACHI: Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) on Tuesday stressed upon the need of barter import with neighbouring countries to mitigate the impact of all-time high prices of iron and steel.

Chairman ABAD Altaf Tai said that builders and developers have closed their projects due to ever high prices of construction materials, suggesting the government to allow import of construction materials from neighbouring countries on the basis of barter to defuse current situation.

He warned the government of moving investments to other countries, saying that if the government didn’t defuse the situation, builders and developers will have no other option but to move their investments to other countries, which he believed will be detrimental to Pakistan’s economy.

Altaf Tai said that the construction industry is given special attention all over the world to balance the economy because of over 70 allied industries; however, no such attention is given to the construction industry in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

