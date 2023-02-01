AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
LHC seeks details of cases against PTI leaders

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2023 05:58am
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the Punjab police to furnish details of cases registered against PTI’s two former federal ministers Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and Farrukh Habib on February 20.

Earlier, the bench expressed its displeasure over the absence of the designated law officer in the court. The court observed that there were at least 150 law officers in the advocate general office but none of them appeared before the court.

Wajahat’s counsel contended that Ghalib Market police registered a ‘baseless’ FIR against him on the basis of a controversial leaked audio.

He said the police accused the petitioner of threatening and abducting sitting members of the National Assembly with armed persons. He said the whole story narrated in the FIR was fabricated and politically motivated.

He asked the court to restrain the police from arresting him and quash the FIR.

Hearing the petition of Farrukh Habib, the court directed the district police of Faisalabad and Sheikhpura to submit the record of the cases against the petitioner within a week.

