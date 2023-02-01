Spot rate increased by Rs500 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday increased the spot rate by Rs500 per maund and closed it at Rs 21,000 per maund. The local cotton market remained bullish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg.

1600 bales of Pir Wasb were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 400 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki, 200 bales of Pano Aqil, 200 bales of Khan Pur Mehar were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran, 200 bales of Harronabad, 114 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 800 bales of Yazman were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 200 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 20,700 per maund, 800 bales of Khan Pur, 1180 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund and 1200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

