AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
BAFL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.34%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.16%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DFML 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
DGKC 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
EPCL 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.64%)
FCCL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.55%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 64.06 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (3.41%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.09%)
NETSOL 84.43 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.6%)
OGDC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.03%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 77.53 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.76%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 41.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.45%)
TELE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.32%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 80.6 (2.03%)
BR30 14,467 Increased By 282.1 (1.99%)
KSE100 40,673 Increased By 801.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 15,190 Increased By 292.7 (1.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Poland not in talks to send F-16s to Ukraine

AFP Published 31 Jan, 2023 06:23pm
Follow us

WARSAW: Poland is not in talks to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, a deputy defence minister said Tuesday, a day after the US ruled out delivering fighter jets to the war-torn country.

“There are no official discussions on transferring F-16s at the moment,” Poland’s Wojciech Skurkiewicz told AFP.

Poland currently has 48 American-made F-16 warplanes.

Asked earlier whether Poland would take action on sending F-16s to Kyiv, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said “any new air force would be organised and possibly transferred in consultation with NATO countries.”

“We will act in full coordination,” he added on Monday.

Later that day, US President Joe Biden said he would not be sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to help it fight Russian aggression.

Ukraine’s leaders have said the F-16s are at the top of their latest weapons wish list.

Western nations this month finally agreed after serious divisions to send Ukraine modern NATO-standard tanks, one of the most powerful weapons in their conventional armies.

Ukraine Poland Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Poland not in talks to send F-16s to Ukraine

Dar meets IMF review mission, apprises it of planned power sector reforms

After 29 successive losses, rupee sees some gain, settles at 267.89 against US dollar

Inflationary pressure expected to calm down gradually: Finance Division

KSE-100 jumps 800 points owing to optimism over IMF talks

Pakistan’s performance worsens, rank remains same in corruption perception index

Barrick Gold makes first payment of $3mn to Balochistan govt

India’s Adani says to keep investing in Israel after Haifa port takeover

Indus Motor to shut down plant for two weeks

Shujaat to remain PML-Q president, rules ECP

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court decides to indict Imran Khan on February 7

Read more stories