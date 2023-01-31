Poland not in talks to send F-16s to Ukraine

WARSAW: Poland is not in talks to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, a deputy defence minister said Tuesday, a day after the US ruled out delivering fighter jets to the war-torn country.

“There are no official discussions on transferring F-16s at the moment,” Poland’s Wojciech Skurkiewicz told AFP.

Poland currently has 48 American-made F-16 warplanes.

Asked earlier whether Poland would take action on sending F-16s to Kyiv, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said “any new air force would be organised and possibly transferred in consultation with NATO countries.”

“We will act in full coordination,” he added on Monday.

Later that day, US President Joe Biden said he would not be sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to help it fight Russian aggression.

Ukraine’s leaders have said the F-16s are at the top of their latest weapons wish list.

Western nations this month finally agreed after serious divisions to send Ukraine modern NATO-standard tanks, one of the most powerful weapons in their conventional armies.