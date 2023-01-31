AVN 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.29%)
BAFL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.18%)
BOP 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
DGKC 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
EPCL 46.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
FCCL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.82%)
FFL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.05%)
HUBC 64.10 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.28%)
NETSOL 84.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.32%)
OGDC 87.94 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.2%)
PAEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
PPL 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.98%)
PRL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.93 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.9%)
TELE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
TPLP 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
TRG 112.30 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2%)
UNITY 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.45%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 80.6 (2.03%)
BR30 14,467 Increased By 282.1 (1.99%)
KSE100 40,673 Increased By 801.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 15,190 Increased By 292.7 (1.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance INDU (Indus Motor Company Limited) 841.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31%

Indus Motor to shut down plant for two weeks

  • Company cites inventory shortage as reason for shutting down plant from Feb 1-14
BR Web Desk Published January 31, 2023 Updated January 31, 2023 02:57pm
Follow us

Indus Motor Company Limited (INDU), the assembler and seller of Toyota-brand vehicles in Pakistan, said it will completely shut down its plant from February 1 to February 14, citing inventory shortage.

When the company restarts production on February 15, it will do so on a single-shift basis until further notice, stated a communication issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

Bleak times ahead for Pakistan’s manufacturing sector

Indus Motor said the company and its vendors continue to face major hurdles in import of raw materials and receiving clearance of their consignments from commercial banks.

“In light of the recently introduced mechanism vide EPD Circular No. 20 of 2022 dated December 27, 2022, (effective from 2nd January, 2023), commercial banks are advised to prioritize / facilitate the imports to specified sectors only, which does not include auto sector,” read the notice.

“This has disrupted the entire supply chain and the vendors are unable to supply raw materials and components to the company. Accordingly, the company has insufficient inventory levels, therefore, the company is unable to continue its production activities,” it added.

Days ago, Indus Motor increased prices of its cars by as much as Rs1.16 million, following significant depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. This was its second price-hike in two weeks.

Last month, the central bank decided to withdraw the restrictions placed on imports with effect from January 2, 2023. The SBP said that Authorised Dealers (ADs) may prioritise or facilitate imports under essential imports, energy imports, imports by export-oriented industry, imports for agriculture inputs, deferred payment / self-funded imports and import for export-oriented projects near completion.

However, import restrictions due to dollar shortage are still hampering many industries including the auto sector.

Automobile sales in Pakistan fell 38% in December 2022 to 16,811 units on a year-on-year basis, according to data released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association on Wednesday.

The decrease was driven by restrictions on import of completely knocked down (CKD) units and problems pertaining to opening of letters of credit (LCs).

Toyota SBP auto sector Indus Motors Company Toyota Pakistan plant shutdown Inventory shortage: LC

Comments

1000 characters
Arshad Jan 31, 2023 03:23pm
Yes, shut down for ever & get lost. The nation is sick & tired of the price gouching by these Japanese substandard car assembler Mafia.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Indus Motor to shut down plant for two weeks

Death toll in Peshawar mosque suicide blast passes 90

After 29 successive losses, rupee sees some gain, settles at 267.89 against US dollar

Inflationary pressure expected to calm down gradually: Finance Division

Intra-day update: Bull run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 800 points

Pakistan’s performance worsens, rank remains same in corruption perception index

Barrick Gold makes first payment of $3mn to Balochistan govt

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court decides to indict Imran Khan on February 7

Atlas Honda increases motorcycle prices in Pakistan by up to Rs30,000

Govt offers its SOE stakes to 2 UAE firms

Read more stories