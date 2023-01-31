AVN 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.75%)
BAFL 30.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.65%)
DGKC 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
EPCL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.38%)
FCCL 11.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.38%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 62.46 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KAPCO 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
MLCF 20.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.3%)
NETSOL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.68%)
OGDC 86.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
PPL 76.95 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1%)
PRL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.66%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
TELE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
TPLP 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.66%)
TRG 112.31 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.01%)
UNITY 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,992 Increased By 25.2 (0.63%)
BR30 14,321 Increased By 135.9 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,249 Increased By 377.8 (0.95%)
KSE30 15,000 Increased By 102.1 (0.69%)
Copper under pressure as China demand worry dominates mood

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2023 06:40am
LONDON: Copper prices dropped on Monday as worries about the outlook for demand in top consumer China dominated sentiment ahead of data from the country’s manufacturing sector, while a softer dollar provided some support.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.7% at $9,197 a tonne at 1702 GMT. It hit a seven-month high earlier this month as speculators piled in after China removed its COVID-19 restrictions.

“Production of metal/copper containing goods in China, things like cars and washing machines, rose significantly last year. They don’t need to be produced this year even if shoppers return,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

Neither does Menke expect any boost to metals demand from the property sector. “China’s population is shrinking, demand for property is declining structurally, why would the government use property to stimulate growth?” Clues to demand prospects will come from surveys of purchasing managers in China’s manufacturing sector this week.

A lower US currency makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could boost demand.

The future direction of interest and currency rates could be determined by earnings reports from Apple, Alphabet and Amazon and a meeting of the Federal Reserve this week.

“We have long argued that the Fed will need to take a rate pause at some point, but we think it will not do so at this particular meeting,” Edward Meir, analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets, said.

Technical support for copper is around $9,025 where a Fibonacci retracement level and the 21-day moving average meet.

Meanwhile, the zinc market is focused on dwindling stocks in LME approved warehouses, which at 17,425 tonnes are at their lowest since 1989 and large holdings of zinc warrants and cash contracts.

Concern about availability on the LME has created a premium or backwardation for the cash over the three-month zinc contracts, which was last trading at $26 a tonne.

Three-month zinc was up 0.7% at $3,438 a tonne.

In other metals, aluminium was down 1.5% at $2,588 a tonne, lead fell 1.7% to $2,145, tin ceded 3.6% to $29,740 and nickel was up 1.5% at $29,350.

