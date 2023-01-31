Security further beefed up in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The law enforcement agencies on Monday put the security of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on high alert following the deadly terrorist attack in Peshawar.

Police said that in the aftermath of the fresh wave of terror attacks, Islamabad and Rawalpindi police have further tightened security and enhanced security around sensitive buildings as well as enhanced checking at entry and exit points.

The city police have enhanced security arrangements in the Red Zone which houses the diplomatic enclave, the Prime Minister Secretariat, the Parliament building, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and other government offices and the immediately adjacent areas.

A heavy contingent of police personnel has been deployed on all roads leading to the Red Zone, as well as, in the other parts of the city. Commandoes of Islamabad police, lady police, mobile patrolling, Anti Terrorists Squad (ATS), and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) were also deputed at different locations in the city.

They said that the city police also enhanced security at markets, education institutions, media houses and other public places. Police and other security agencies have been instructed to ensure high vigilance and carry out strict checking, as well as, ensuring effective patrolling to avert any possible terror attack, they said.

