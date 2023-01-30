AVN 63.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.57%)
Putin and Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ cooperation to maintain price stability

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 08:39pm
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Monday to discuss cooperation within the OPEC+ group of oil producing countries in order to maintain oil price stability, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, are due to hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

Two OPEC+ delegates told Reuters on Monday that the panel was likely to recommend keeping the group’s current oil output policy.

Saudi Arabia may lower crude prices to Asia for 4th straight month

Russian oil production has so far shown resilience in the face of Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 and price caps introduced by Western countries in December.

