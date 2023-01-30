AVN 63.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.57%)
Jan 30, 2023
World

Abu Dhabi’s IHC plans to invest $381mn in Adani Enterprises

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 05:55pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company on Monday said it will invest 1.4 billion dirhams ($381.17 million) in Adani Enterprises’ follow-on public offer.

The Indian conglomerate owned by Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, has faced a deepening market rout that has led to losses of $65 billion in the group’s stock values after Adani’s rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller’s criticism failed to pacify investors.

“Our interest in Adani Group is driven by our confidence and belief in the fundamentals of Adani Enterprises Ltd; we see a strong potential for growth from a long-term perspective and added value to our shareholders,” IHC CEO Syed Basar Shueb said in a statement.

Adani firms lose $65bn in value as US short-seller battle escalates

IHC invested $2 billion in Adani Group companies last year, including Adani Enterpsies.

IHC Adani Enterprises Adani Group International Holding Company

