AVN 63.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.57%)
BAFL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.99%)
BOP 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
DGKC 40.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.7%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.62%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.68%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.32%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
HUBC 61.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.29%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KAPCO 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.34%)
MLCF 20.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.66%)
NETSOL 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
OGDC 86.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.84%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.88%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 40.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
TPLP 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.44%)
TRG 109.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.55%)
UNITY 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 3,967 Decreased By -58.9 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,185 Decreased By -217.7 (-1.51%)
KSE100 39,871 Decreased By -579.3 (-1.43%)
KSE30 14,898 Decreased By -212.2 (-1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Iran, Russia link banking systems amid Western sanction

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 04:41pm
Follow us

DUBAI: Iran and Russia have connected their interbank communication and transfer systems to help boost trade and financial transactions, a senior Iranian official said on Monday, as both Tehran and Moscow are chafing under Western sanctions.

Since the 2018 reimposition of U.S. sanctions on Iran after Washington ditched Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the Islamic Republic has been disconnected from the Belgium-based SWIFT financial messaging service, which is a key international banking access point.

Similar limitations have been slapped on some Russian banks since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

“Iranian banks no longer need to use SWIFT … with Russian banks, which can be for the opening of Letters of Credit and transfers or warranties,” Deputy Governor of Iran’s Central Bank, Mohsen Karimi, told the semi-official Fars news agency.

While Russia’s central bank declined to comment on the deal signed on Sunday, Karimi said “about 700 Russian banks and 106 non-Russian banks from 13 different countries will be connected to this system”, without elaborating on the names of the foreign banks.

Iran slaps new sanctions on EU, UK in tit-for-tat move

Iran’s Central Bank chief Mohammad Farzin welcomed the move. “The financial channel between Iran and the world is being repaired,” he tweeted.

Since the start of the Ukraine war, Tehran and Moscow have acted to forge close bilateral ties as both capitals attempt to build new economic and diplomatic partnerships elsewhere.

With deepening economic misery, largely because of U.S. sanctions over Tehran’s disputed nuclear work, many Iranians are feeling the pain of galloping inflation and rising joblessness.

Inflation has soared to over 50%, the highest level in decades. Youth unemployment remains high with more than 50% of Iranians being pushed below the poverty line, according to reports by Iran’s Statistics Centre.

Facing their worst legitimacy crisis amid months of anti-government protests sparked by the death in custody of a young woman, Iranian authorities fear economic isolation and lack of economic improvement could lead to more unrest.

Iran’s top authority, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said on Monday that the establishment faced “a tangible welfare and livelihood problem” that could not be cured without economic growth.

“In today’s world, a country’s status is largely related to its economic power … We need economic growth to maintain our regional and global position,” Khamenei said in a televised speech.

swift sanctions on Russia Iran Russia relation sanctions on Iran banking systems

Comments

1000 characters

Iran, Russia link banking systems amid Western sanction

Rupee closes at fresh low of 269.63 against US dollar as the great fall continues

Pakistan facing adverse consequences of Ukraine conflict: FM Bilawal

Islamabad Court sends Fawad to jail on judicial remand

UAE president’s visit to Islamabad postponed over ‘bad weather’

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks

Abu Dhabi’s IHC plans to invest $381mn in Adani Enterprises

KSE-100 falls over 500 points in aftermath of Peshawar blast

Inflation to cross 30% as rupee depreciation, petrol prices bite: report

Oil steadies as rate hikes loom, Russian flows stay strong

Read more stories