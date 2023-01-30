AVN 64.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.22%)
India’s Adani dollar bonds continue to fall, hit multi-year lows

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 02:36pm
Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS
MUMBAI: Dollar bonds issued by entities of India’s Adani Group continued to fall on Monday following a scathing report by a US short seller which triggered a rout in the conglomerate’s listed firms.

Adani Group said the report on the business house was a “calculated attack” on the country and its institutions while a senior executive compared a rout of its stocks with a colonial-era massacre.

The short seller report has cast doubts on how investors will respond to the company’s record $2.45 billion secondary sale.

Adani Enterprises shares rise but other group stocks plunge after short-seller attack

US dollar-denominated bonds issued by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone continued their fall into a second week with the bond maturing in August 2027 down 5 cents to 73.03 cents, the lowest since June 2020.

International bonds issued by Adani Green Energy, Adani Economic Zone, Adani Transmission and Adani Electricity Mumbai also fell.

