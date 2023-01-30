AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.86%)
BAFL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
DGKC 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
EPCL 47.74 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (4.21%)
FCCL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.89%)
HUBC 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
HUMNL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
MLCF 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.64%)
NETSOL 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.4%)
OGDC 87.65 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.42%)
PPL 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PRL 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.5%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
TRG 110.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.74%)
UNITY 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,022 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,432 Increased By 29.3 (0.2%)
KSE100 40,419 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,096 Decreased By -13.9 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares volatile as key Adani stocks arrest slide

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 11:11am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares were volatile in morning trading on Monday, mirroring financials, ahead of the Union budget, while select Adani Group stocks arrested the recent slide after a short-seller attack on group companies triggered a sell-off over the previous two sessions.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.36% at 17,540.65 as of 11:03 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.29% to 59,156.62. Both the indexes swung between gains of 0.6% and losses of 0.9%, in step with the intraday trajectory of high-weightage financials, which is down 0.53%, as of 11:03 a.m. IST.

Financials had dragged the index over the previous two sessions. Indian equities had tumbled to a three-month low on Friday, dragged by a short-seller attack on Adani group companies, which triggered a selloff in banks.

The group faces a critical session today with the secondary share sale of the flagship Adani Enterprises seeing only 1% subscription on Friday. “The markets will remain very volatile ahead of the budget,” Aishvarya Dadheech, director and fund manager at Ambit Asset Management said.

Analysts also cited fears of a drawdown in financials on the back of the scathing report by Hindenburg Research that raised concerns about the books of Adani companies.

Adani Enterprises rose as much as 10% before paring gains to advance 2.64% and was among the top Nifty 50 gainers, while Adani Ports reversed the climb. ACC and Ambuja Cements pared the gains from earlier in the session to trade up marginally.

Adani Group fallout drags Indian shares to 3-month low

Twenty-one of the Nifty 50 constituents advanced while 29 declined. Shares of Bajaj Finance rose nearly 5% to a four-month high of 6,040 rupees after its third quarter earnings beat estimtes. Foreign institutional investors sold 83.72 billion rupees ($1.03 billion) worth of shares over the last two sessions since Hindenburg’s report.

Investors will also shift focus to India’s Union budget on Feb. 1, with the government’s fiscal consolidation path and borrowing calendar for fiscal 2024 as triggers.

Besides the Union budget, analysts also said rate decisions by global central banks and January automobile sales data would determine the mood in the market. The US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of England are scheduled to announce their rate decisions, later this week.

Indian shares Adani Group

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares volatile as key Adani stocks arrest slide

UAE president’s visit to Islamabad postponed over ‘bad weather’

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

EAG concerned at ‘inadequate’ SBP response

Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+, US Federal Reserve meetings

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Dar says fiscal discipline has to be imposed

Read more stories