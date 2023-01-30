AVN 63.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.57%)
BAFL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.99%)
BOP 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
DGKC 40.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.7%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.62%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.68%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.32%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
HUBC 61.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.29%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KAPCO 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.34%)
MLCF 20.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.66%)
NETSOL 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
OGDC 86.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.84%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.88%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 40.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
TPLP 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.44%)
TRG 109.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.55%)
UNITY 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 3,967 Decreased By -58.9 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,185 Decreased By -217.7 (-1.51%)
KSE100 39,871 Decreased By -579.3 (-1.43%)
KSE30 14,898 Decreased By -212.2 (-1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong

Reuters Published January 30, 2023 Updated January 30, 2023 07:34pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil slipped on Monday as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks and signs of strong Russian exports offset rising Middle East tension over a drone attack in Iran and hopes of higher Chinese demand.

Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, followed the day after by half-point increases by the Bank of England and European Central Bank. Any deviation from that script would be a shock.

“The risk-off cautious mood in the market ahead of the central bank meetings is hurting risk assets, including oil,” said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

Brent crude fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $86.39 a barrel by 1325 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $79.38.

The market also came under pressure from indications of strong Russian supply despite an EU ban and G7 price cap imposed over its invasion of Ukraine. Both oil benchmarks last week registered their first weekly loss in three.

Oil prices settle lower on Russia supply outlook

Besides the central bank meetings, a gathering on Wednesday of key ministers from the OPEC+ fgroup comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia will also be in focus. The OPEC+ panel meeting on Wednesday is unlikely to tweak oil output policy.

“The boat is not really in stormy seas right now. So why rock something that’s not moving about as it is,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

OPEC+ is unlikely to tweak oil policy but could “surprise markets with a small cut”, oil broker PVM said.

Earlier on Monday, oil prices rose on tensions in the Middle East after a drone attack in Iran.

While it is not clear yet what’s happening in Iran, any escalation there has the potential to disrupt crude flow, said Stefano Grasso, a senior portfolio manager at 8VantEdge in Singapore.

Hopes of a rise in Chinese demand have boosted oil in 2023. The world’s biggest crude importer pledged over the weekend to promote a consumption recovery that would support demand.

Also read

Israel Iran Oil prices Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Brent crude oil Middle East tension

Comments

1000 characters

Oil slips as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong

Rupee closes at fresh low of 269.63 against US dollar as the great fall continues

KSE-100 falls over 500 points in aftermath of Peshawar blast

Pakistan facing adverse consequences of Ukraine conflict: FM Bilawal

Islamabad Court sends Fawad to jail on judicial remand

SBP says it recognises cost of monetary tightening, but curbing inflation essential

Inflation to cross 30% as rupee depreciation, petrol prices bite: report

UAE president’s visit to Islamabad postponed over ‘bad weather’

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks

Read more stories