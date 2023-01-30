AVN 65.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
BAFL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
DFML 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
DGKC 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
EPCL 48.30 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (5.44%)
FCCL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
FFL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HUBC 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.76%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.02%)
NETSOL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.28%)
OGDC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.47%)
PAEL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.61%)
PRL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.25%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
TELE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TRG 110.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.72%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,044 Increased By 18.1 (0.45%)
BR30 14,496 Increased By 93.6 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,589 Increased By 138.6 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,169 Increased By 59.2 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nissan, Renault reach agreement for Renault to lower stake to 15%: Nikkei

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 09:13am
Follow us

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA have reached an agreement to lower the French automaker’s stake in the Japanese carmarker to 15% from 43%, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The two companies are set to release a statement later on Monday, the newspaper said.

Nissan has also agreed to invest in Renault’s new battery-electric unit that is being spun out of the carmaker, the Nikkei said.

Renault, Nissan aim to announce deal on reshaped alliance on Feb 6

Renault has been looking for Nissan to invest in that business, while Nissan wants Renault, its top shareholder, to sell down its stake and put the 23-year-old alliance on more equal footing, Reuters has reported.

Renault Nikkei Nissan Motor

Comments

1000 characters

Nissan, Renault reach agreement for Renault to lower stake to 15%: Nikkei

Intra-day update: rupee continues to sustain losses against US dollar

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China’s pledge to promote consumption

Dar says fiscal discipline has to be imposed

Decline in cess collection lands body in trouble: Food ministry seeks Rs666.64m grant for cotton committee

Termination of SEL’s LoS: PPIB seeks comments from CPPA-G, NTDC

Hike to fuel inflation: Tarin

Read more stories