664,000 persons sent abroad for employment, says minister

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2023 05:56am
PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Labour, Human Resources and Overseas Pakistanis, Sajid Hussain Turi has said that 664000 workers have already been sent to different countries for employment and one million more are in the pipeline.

Addressing a function at Governor Cottage Parachinar, district Kurram, the federal minister said that successful negotiations with different countries is continue to find decent livelihood for skilled workers. The federal minister said that negotiations for the resolution of the problems of the deported workers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are also being held. He added that beside the construction of a best quality road for access to Central Asian States, a railway track is also being laid. He said that for the purpose, a business hub would also be constructed at Tal, district Hangu.

Sajid Hussain Turi said that NADRA offices are also being established at Bagun, Alizai and Doggar while another Centre is established at Sameer and Upper Kurram of the district.

He said that beside cash assistance, students would also be provided scholarship under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). He also stressed on upon to take interest in the national census, saying basic amenities to the people would be provided to them on the basis of it. The federal minister further said that four new hospitals would be established in the tribal district Kurram.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kurram, Wasil Khan Khattak and District Police Officer (DPO), Abdul Samad Khan, noted tribal elders from across the district were also present on the occasion.

