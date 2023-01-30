Every labourer deserves decent wages: JI leader

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that each and every labourer deserves enough wages to live with dignity, adding the state is responsible for provision of education, healthcare and job opportunities for all.

The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a reception in his honour, in the backdrop of the party’s victory in the local bodies’ polls, given by the National Labour Federation (NLF) here on Sunday.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman held the ruling class elite responsible for imposing slavery to 220 million people in Pakistan and assured the labourers of full support by the mayor’s office in Karachi, if the JI forms the local government.

On the occasion, he held feudal rulers responsible for miseries of the industrial sector and said that the labourers and industrialists will have to come on the same page for a joint struggle against those responsible for economic bloodbath.

He also urged the labourers to remain united against the section of the elite class responsible for usurping rights of the common man. He said that a tiny minority in the country has violated the rights of every class of our society. He urged the NLP to act as an umbrella for the working class for a joint c struggle against the ruling elite, responsible for the miseries of 98 percent of populace in the country. He said that the JI has always supported the workers, providing lifeline to the trade and industry and will continue to do so.

Talking about the recent developments in the political arena of Karachi, he said that Karachi and Karachiites have expressed their trust in the JI and its leadership. He alleged that the Pakistan People Party was employing nefarious tactics to steal the mandate of Karachiites.

However, he said, the JI will fight for its mandate and several positive developments will come to surface in the days to come as the Election Commission of Pakistan is going to declare its decision over the issue of form discrepancies in the results pronounced by returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs) and the Form-11.

He further said that the JI has the capacity to take all political parties on board for the betterment of the megacity. He said that the JI was contacting all political quarters in Karachi to develop a consensus for the development and progress of the city of lights.

He also made it clear that the JI will expose them with full force if the PPP or any other quarter opted to hold an ‘auction’ in order to purchase consciences of elected representatives in the local government elections.

JI leader Osama Razi, NLF Pakistan General Secretary Shahid Ayub, NLP Karachi President Khalid Khan, labour leaders Qasim Jamal, Iqbal Afridi, Raja Abdul Manaf, Shahida Khokhar, Jaweria Sajid and others also spoke.