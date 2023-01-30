AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
Jan 30, 2023
RTO continues operations against tax evaders

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2023 05:56am
PESHAWAR: Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar’s, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) mobile squad has continued operations against tax evaders. According to a press release issued here on Sunday, mobile squad of Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) intercepted vehicles on Sarband Road carrying stock from the newly merged areas to settled districts against which sales tax liabilities were not paid off.

The law bars the business entities of the non-tariff area from selling items outside the non-tariff area. Eight vehicles carrying goods were seized.

The vehicles were carrying different goods including mattresses, paper and board material, and plastic buckets. Six vehicles were released after payment of due sales tax while two vehicles still remain seized.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

RTO continues operations against tax evaders

