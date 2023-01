ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned highly offensive desecration of the Holy Quran by a Danish politician.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said “The highly offensive desecration of the Holy Quran by a Danish politician is the third such incident in a row that should be strongly condemned by the civilized world. The need for global unity to fight Islamophobia couldn’t be more urgent than it is now. We are deeply hurt”.

