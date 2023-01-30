MCCI body proposes barter system for trade with neighbours

MULTAN: Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (MCCI) sub-committee for liaison with government met here Sunday and proposed that department concerned should introduce a barter exchange system for trade with neighbouring counties and demanded legislation for international e-payments.

The meeting, chaired by sub-committee convener, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, unanimously named MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal as the co-convener of the sub-committee.

The south Punjab industrialists discussed the national economic situation in detail and the initiatives of the government to bring stability.

Speaking on the occasion Khawaja Muhammad Hussain said that the industries that are self reliant should be encouraged and businesses relying on these industries should be given incentives.

Khawaja said that a barter trade exchange system should be developed for trade with neighbouring countries to jumpstart trade activities in the region and develop good relations with neighbour.

To further strengthening the national economy, legislation should be introduced for information technology sectors particularly the international e-payments.