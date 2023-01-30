AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf stocks rise on hope of slower Fed rate hikes

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 05:56am
Follow us

DUBAI: Stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday after cooling US inflation lifted expectations the Federal Reserve would slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

The US central bank’s preferred gauge for inflation slowed in December, the government reported on Friday, hitting its lowest level since September 2021.

The Fed will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to most economists in a Reuters poll.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the US dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror US monetary policy changes.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.2%, supported by gains in financial and energy sector stocks.

Saudi oil giant Aramco inched up 0.3%, and the world’s largest Islamic bank by market capitalization, Al Rajhi Bank rose 1.6%.

The Qatari Stock index rose 0.4%, with most of its constituent stocks in positive territory. The Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank continued its rally with a 0.9% gain and Commercial Bank continued its rally since Monday, settling 2.6% after it climbed 10% on Thursday.

The bank reported Tuesday a more than 22% rise in FY net profit, beating analyst’s expectations.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index surged 3.7%, its highest intraday rise since November.

The index was helped by a 14.7% jump in Telecom Egypt and Commercial International Bank Egypt jumping 6.1%.

Among other gainers, Alexandria Container And Cargo Handling and Abu Qir Fertilizers And Chemical Industries rose 2.4% and 0.5% respectively after they reported rises in half year net profit.

Stock markets US central bank Fed US inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf stocks rise on hope of slower Fed rate hikes

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Dar says fiscal discipline has to be imposed

Hike to fuel inflation: Tarin

Decline in cess collection lands body in trouble: Food ministry seeks Rs666.64m grant for cotton committee

PKR slide likely to fuel inflation in a big way

Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iran: US official

Termination of SEL’s LoS: PPIB seeks comments from CPPA-G, NTDC

Read more stories