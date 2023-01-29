AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
India's Adani Group: Hindenburg report intended to create false market

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2023 10:45pm
India's Adani Group said on Sunday that a Jan. 24 report by short seller Hindenburg Research that led to a $48 billion rout in its stock was intended to create a false market to enable the short seller to book gains.

Adani's response comes amid a $2.5 billion share sale by its flagship company, which has been overshadowed by the report, which flagged concerns about high debt levels and the use of tax havens.

Bankers on Adani $2.5bn share sale consider delay, price cut after rout

"This is rife with conflict of interest and intended only to create a false market in securities to enable Hindenburg, an admitted short seller, to book massive financial gain through wrongful means at the cost of countless investors," Adani said in 413-page response late on Sunday.

MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report

"All transactions entered into by us with entities who qualify as ‘related parties’ under Indian laws and accounting standards have been duly disclosed by us

