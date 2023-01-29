AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Live debate on economy: Tarin accepts challenge

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 29 Jan, 2023 03:15am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The economic expert of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shaukat Tarin, on Saturday accepted a challenge made by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for holding a live debate to determine who pushed the country into economic quagmire as both sides could be seen blaming each other for the worsening economic condition of the country.

Tarin said: “We accept the challenge and also invite Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold live debate with Imran Khan”.

He also said that Dar should give answers to his questions first, adding the PML-N leader should avoid making such tall claims for petty political gains.

Tarin reiterated that performance of PTI government was clearly mentioned in Economic Survey of Pakistan, adding Dar could not achieve anything after returning home despite tall claims last year.

Tarin raises the alarm about inflation surge

He maintained that the government would take power tariff to Rs50 per unit and increase petroleum prices to meet the demands of International Monetary Fund (IMF), which will set off huge economic crisis in the country.

“So, I challenge Dar to come for a debate with me, and I’ll tell him what he’s done to the economy of the country within a short span of nine months,” he declared.

A day ago, Dar contradicted PTI chairman Imran Khan’s statement about the sorry state of economy, saying he was ready for a live debate on economy with Khan if he was sure about the economic growth during his party government.

“During our previous government, international rating agencies were predicting Pakistan to join the G-20 by 2030,” claimed Dar, as PTI insists it inherited a fragile economy back in 2018.

The minister said that Imran Khan’s speech was full of lies and the latter presented concocted false economic figures of the current government, which were not based on facts.

He continued that today’s economic crisis and inflation were due to the flawed economic policies of Imran Khan’s government, adding: “we had a choice to save the country or our politics, but we sacrificed politics for the sake of the country”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ishaq Dar PTI Imran Khan economy Shaukat Tarin

Comments

1000 characters

Live debate on economy: Tarin accepts challenge

‘Plan C conspiracy’ Irked by allegation, PPP says will send legal notice to IK

LPG hits historic high of Rs300/kg: LPGA demands setting up of probe commission

50pc duty imposed on import of ‘Mild Hybrid Vehicles’

Al-Nahyan due tomorrow to discuss trade, investment

Flood-hit areas: Rs8.39bn subsidy to be provided to farmers

Pakistan expresses interest in possibility of currency swap with Russia

FBR readies presentation for IMF

Italy’s Meloni in Libya to conclude $8bn gas deal

Ogra rejects oil price speculations

Read more stories