AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Solar projects: govt alters standardised ‘Security Package Documents’

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 29 Jan, 2023 03:15am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government has altered standardised Security Package Documents (SPDs) of solar projects including duration of indexation to lure investment, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Power Division, sources said, recently informed the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet that the Federal Cabinet on October 18, 2022 had approved several interventions under the Framework Guidelines for Fast-Track Solar PV Initiatives 2022 for fast-track deployment of solar PV, inter alia, substitution of expensive imported fossil fuels with solar PV Energy Initiative.

According to Secretary Power, the Framework Guidelines, at Section 2.1.2 (xi) stated that “(xi) seventy percent of the total tariff will be indexed quarterly -basis with exchange rate variation (USD/PKR). No other indexation will be provided for the term of the project. Further, the Framework Guidelines, at Section 2.1.2 provided that (xvi) in addition to the GoP guarantee, the payment under the EPA would be ensured on the 60 day after invoice through bank debit from the dedicated solar account to be maintained by CPPA-G.”

Power Division further informed that the ECC in its meeting held on November 14, 2022, while approving the standardised Security Package Documents (SPDs) (i.e. Energy Purchase Agreement (EPA) & Implementation Agreement (IA)) for the large scale solar PV projects under the initiatives approved that “(i) the new payment mechanism proposed under the Security Package Agreements for settlement of invoices through bank debit from a dedicated solar account to be maintained by the purchaser be deleted and replaced with the standard payment mechanism given under the earlier ECC approved agreements; and (ii) the tariff would be indexed annually rather than on quarterly basis on rate variation (USD/PKR).”

The decisions of the ECC were subsequently ratified by the federal cabinet.

Power Division stated that based on market response on the approved modifications by the ECC and in order to ensure the viability of the project, Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) argued that the changes made in the Standardised Security Package Documents be reverted to the extent of indexation and payment mechanism for making the initiative successful.

The payment mechanism given in the original Standardised Security Package Documents was shared with the ECC.

Power Division submitted following proposals for consideration and approval of the ECC: (i) indexation of tariff in the SPDs be retained on quarterly basis as per Section 2.1.2 (xi) of the Framework Guidelines; and (ii) the proposed payment mechanism for settlement of invoices through bank debit from a dedicated solar account to be maintained by the purchaser be included in the Security Package Agreements as per Section 2.1.2 (xvi) of the Framework Guidelines.

After detailed discussion, the ECC has approved amendments to the SPDs, which will now be placed before the federal cabinet, in its forthcoming meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECC SPDs solar projects Security Package Documents

Comments

1000 characters

Solar projects: govt alters standardised ‘Security Package Documents’

‘Plan C conspiracy’ Irked by allegation, PPP says will send legal notice to IK

LPG hits historic high of Rs300/kg: LPGA demands setting up of probe commission

50pc duty imposed on import of ‘Mild Hybrid Vehicles’

Al-Nahyan due tomorrow to discuss trade, investment

Flood-hit areas: Rs8.39bn subsidy to be provided to farmers

Pakistan expresses interest in possibility of currency swap with Russia

FBR readies presentation for IMF

Italy’s Meloni in Libya to conclude $8bn gas deal

Ogra rejects oil price speculations

Live debate on economy: Tarin accepts challenge

Read more stories