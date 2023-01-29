Cases of carjacking, phone snatching on the rise

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital witnessed a sharp increase in incidents of carjacking and mobile phone snatching during the last week as auto thieves stole 92 vehicles and armed men snatched 50 mobile phones from various parts of the city.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 14 cases of theft in which citizens were deprived of valuables worth millions of rupees as well as one person was murdered during the last week.

Auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 92 vehicles including 77 motorbikes and 15 cars.

