N-50: NHA approves award of dualisation works to NLC

Tahir Amin Published 29 Jan, 2023 03:15am
ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) Executive Board approved the award of works for “Dualisation and Improvement of Existing N-50 from Yarik–Sagu-Zhob: Package-I: Yarik–Sagu (50 Km)” to NLC Engineers at their evaluated bid price of Rs 22.837 billion, which is 26.67 percent above the Engineers estimate of Rs 18.029 billion.

Official documents revealed that the Board approved the award of works for “Dualisation and Improvement of Existing N-50 from Yarik–Sagu-Zhob: Package-I: Yarik–Sagu (50 Km)” to NLC Engineers at their evaluated bid price based on CSR-2014 subject to approval of revised PC-I by the respective forum i.e. ECNEC.

The Board also recommended the revised PC-I for “Dualisation & Improvement of Existing N-50 from Yarik-Sagu-Zhob including Zhob Bypass (210 km) at a cost of Rs 81.310 billion for approval of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC). The project was recommended for approval at the cost as per cost calculated by the consultant NESPAK.

Further the body directed to circulate the proposed SOP w.r.t detailed design approval of new and already constructed Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects among Board Members for their valuable input. The views of the members be incorporated in the SOP and resubmit in next meeting for approval.

The Board also approved the award of works “Construction of Gawdar-Ratodero Road (M-8) Balance Works of Package-III to Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) under Rule 42(f) of PPRA, however, directed to obtain rebate FWO to the extent that bid price becomes 25 percent above Engineer’s estimate of Rs 777,051,843 i.e. Rs 971,314,804.

The Board directed that henceforth the practice regarding preparation of umbrella (global) PC-I be discontinued.

The GM (RAMD) apprised the board about the preparation of Annual Maintenance Plan of NHA fiscal year 2022-23 as under: a. Road Asset Management Division (RAMD) is in process of preparation of Annual Maintenance Plan of NHA F.Y 2022- 23. As per Road Maintenance Account (RMA) Rules, the Stakeholder Consultation meetings are required, therefore, these meetings were arranged in Lahore and Karachi.

All stakeholders like NHA officers of concerned Zones, representatives of NHMP, academia, representatives of road user associations, goods carriers and truck drivers’ associations in addition to general public and road users were invited and attended the meeting. b. During meetings, representatives of truck drivers, fleet/ cargo owners’ associations and Chambers of Commerce and Industries repeatedly shows their relentless support for implementation of Axle Load Limits by NHA as stipulated in National Highway Safety Ordinance 2000.

The participants also expressed their intentions to approach the Court of Law in case of non-implementation of NHSO 2000 by NHA and NHMP within near future and also informed that they are planning for a nationwide strike.

After detailed deliberations, the Board unanimously decided for the implementation of permissible load limits as defined in National Highway Safety Ordinance 2000 (Schedule-VI) with a direction that the concerned offices should immediately launch a campaign for the awareness of road users regarding strict implementation of Axle Load Regime by NHA and NHMP.

