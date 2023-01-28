AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Customs seizes smuggled goods worth Rs369m

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

KARACHI: Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, Customs, Karachi on Friday claimed to have confiscated substantial quantity of smuggled goods worth around Rs 369 million.

According to the details, the action was taken on specific information, which revealed that an organized group involved in smuggling would secretly dump a huge quantity of smuggled goods in a compound near Rizvia Society, Scheme 33, Malir Karachi.

In response to the information, an anti-smuggling team of the Directorate mounted stiff surveillance that led the interception of two trucks after chase at Rashid Minhas and University roads respectively.

On cursory search, the trucks were found loaded with foreign origin assorted laptops and Aircraft Piston Engine oil while the drivers failed to provide any documents showing legal import/possession.

Thereafter, a search warrant of the premises under Section 162 of the Customs Act, 1969 was obtained from the Civil Judge & Judicial Magistrate, Malir that led the recovery of further cache if smuggled goods The value of the smuggled goods is estimated to be around Rs 369 million. FIR has been lodged, three persons have been arrested and further investigations are in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

customs smuggled goods laptops Aircraft Piston Engine oil

Comments

1000 characters

Customs seizes smuggled goods worth Rs369m

B2B barter trade mechanism: MoC empowered to impose conditions, curbs

Power tariff raise proposal not firmed up

CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs22bn

Tarin raises the alarm about inflation surge

Exchange rate: Removal of cap to inject stability into currency market: Bostan

Dar challenges financial figures presented by IK

TAL JV allowed to sell Mamikhel gas

Defence minister criticises ‘warmongering role’ of US

SNGPL says has reduced UfG losses by 23,348mmcf

FBR seeks to raise FED on motor vehicles

Read more stories