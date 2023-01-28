Customs seizes smuggled goods worth Rs369m

KARACHI: Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, Customs, Karachi on Friday claimed to have confiscated substantial quantity of smuggled goods worth around Rs 369 million.

According to the details, the action was taken on specific information, which revealed that an organized group involved in smuggling would secretly dump a huge quantity of smuggled goods in a compound near Rizvia Society, Scheme 33, Malir Karachi.

In response to the information, an anti-smuggling team of the Directorate mounted stiff surveillance that led the interception of two trucks after chase at Rashid Minhas and University roads respectively.

On cursory search, the trucks were found loaded with foreign origin assorted laptops and Aircraft Piston Engine oil while the drivers failed to provide any documents showing legal import/possession.

Thereafter, a search warrant of the premises under Section 162 of the Customs Act, 1969 was obtained from the Civil Judge & Judicial Magistrate, Malir that led the recovery of further cache if smuggled goods The value of the smuggled goods is estimated to be around Rs 369 million. FIR has been lodged, three persons have been arrested and further investigations are in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023