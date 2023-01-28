FIA tells LHC: ‘Moonis’ wife nominated in money-laundering case’

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday told the Lahore High Court that the wife of former federal minister Moonis Elahi was a nominated suspect in a case of alleged money laundering.

The court directed the FIA to hand over the report and the copy of the FIR to the counsel of the petitioner for submission of his response by February 03.

Earlier, FIA Director Lahore submitted a report before the court which revealed that Tehreem Elahi, the wife of the minister, was accused of committing alleged money laundering of Rs 30.34 million. The director also presented a copy of the case. The court was hearing a petition of Ms Elahi challenging the inclusion of her name in the no fly list.

