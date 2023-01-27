Conway, Mitchell help New Zealand down India in T20 opener

RANCHI: Opener Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell hit quickfire fifties to set up a convincing 21-run victory for New Zealand in the first T20 international against India on Friday.

Left-hander Conway made 52 off 35 balls and Mitchell smashed an unbeaten 59 as the Kiwis posted 176-6 after being invited to bat first in Ranchi.

New Zealand, who suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the one-day internationals, restricted the hosts to 155-9 and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Skipper Mitchell Santner stood out with figures of 2-22 with his left-arm spin while fellow spinner Michael Bracewell and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson also took two wickets each.

The Black Caps started strongly after being invited to bat first, with Finn Allen striking four fours and two sixes in a brisk 35.

Spinner Washington Sundar cut short Allen's stay as the batsman mistimed a hit to deep mid-wicket, and struck again in the over to get Mark Chapman caught and bowled for nought.

Conway took time before he changed gears and smashed tearaway quick Umran Malik for two fours and a six in the eighth over.

Conway kept up the charge with Glenn Phillips as the pair put on 60 before left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav broke through with the wicket of Phillips for 17.

Conway raised his fifty in 31 balls and found another attacking partner in Mitchell, who hit five sixes in his 30-ball blitz, as they added 36 for the fourth wicket.

Left-arm pace bowler Arshdeep Singh finally got Conway out in the 18th over, but was then hammered for three sixes and a four by Mitchell in a 27-run final over.

In reply, India lost their top three batsmen with just 15 on the board in 3.1 overs with off-spinner Bracewell striking first as he bowled the left-handed Ishan Kishan for four.

Two more wickets in the next two overs put India in trouble before Suryakumar Yadav (47) and Hardik Pandya (21) put the chase back on track in a partnership of 68.

Suryakumar, a T20 sensation for his all-round hitting, started with a flurry of boundaries but the pair played with a mix of caution and aggression.

Suryakumar got into the hitting mode, clubbing six fours and two sixes in his 47, before he mistimed a shot to long-on off leg-spinner Ish Sodhi. Pandya fell in the next over to Bracewell as the wheels came off the chase.

Sundar survived three dropped catches to hit 50 off 28 balls but found little support from the other end.

The second match is on Sunday in Lucknow.