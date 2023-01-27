Imran claims Asif Ali Zardari behind 'plan C' to assassinate him

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Friday that former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is behind a "plan C" to assassinate him after the first two bids failed, Aaj News reported.

In a televised address on Friday, Imran claimed the PPP co-chairman has hired a terrorist outfit to have him killed after the previous attempt [in Wazirabad] on his life failed. Imran blamed the Wazirabad attack on other officials, all of whom denied the accusations.

"I got to know about their first plan, and then I recorded my video explaining the attack.

"In a public rally, I announced that I would release the video if something were to happen to me. They stepped back after this," Imran said, referring to the alleged first attack.

The PTI chief claimed that Zardari used money minted through corruption in Sindh, and paid a terrorist organisation to plot an attack on his life.

Without naming anyone again, Imran said another conspiracy was hatched to have him killed by a religious extremist in the Wazirabad attack in November last year, where he received three bullets in his leg.

Imran said that he had already recorded a video and placed it in safe hands abroad, which would be released in the event he is killed, adding that the video includes names of individuals who plotted to kill him.

Khan claimed that "powerful people in agencies" were involved in the latest attempt, adding that Zardari was one of those named in his video.

The former premier said the nation should be aware of who was behind his assassination bid.

"These (people) should not be able to enjoy their lives after they have done this (assassination)," said Imran.

He urged Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to take action, saying the nation was looking towards the judiciary as "this is a decisive moment".

Economic challenges

Commenting on the rupee’s historic fall against the US dollar, Imran lashed out at the ruling coalition, saying the development would lead to hyperinflation and “insurmountable” economic challenges in days to come.

Imran said the depleting foreign exchange reserves was one of the key reasons behind the devaluation of the local currency.

The ex-premier also lambasted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that he has now become aware of what sort of a "genius" Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar is.

He said at a time when the country was mired with all sorts of crises, the government was focused on removing him from the picture.

‘Poor economy leads to costly compromises’

Imran feared that the alarming level of foreign exchange reserves and continuous fall in the PKR could lead the country towards default.

“In such a scenario, financing will only be offered on terms that could have a direct impact on Pakistan’s national security,” he warned, quoting examples of Sri Lanka and Egypt, where the IMF told them to cut their military expenses by half.

Imran regretted the country is being driven to a point where "things could get out of everyone’s control".

Wazirabad JIT shut down

The former premier also alleged that Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi appointed anti-PTI police officials to key positions.

He said Naqvi first changed the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) chief, and then the Investigation Officer (IO) of the Joint Investigation Officer (JIT) of the Wazirabad attack.