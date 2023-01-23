AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Wazirabad attack probe: Differences among investigators force Punjab govt to change JIT members

Abdullah Mughal Published 23 Jan, 2023 05:57am
LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has once again altered the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the gun attack on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on November 3 last year in Wazirabad.

The move comes after differences had emerged between Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, who is leading the investigation, and the other four members of the JIT.

On January 11, the four members had disputed certain claims in the media about their findings saying that their divergent views were not given ‘due weight’ by CCPO Dogar.

The joint statement had been issued by Dera Ghazi Khan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Naseebulllah Khan, Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Monitoring Punjab Ehsanullah Chohan and SP Potohar Division Malik Tariq Mehboob.

Before releasing the statement, all the four members had also reportedly informed the Interior Ministry and the Punjab Inspector General of Police about the differences emerging within the investigation team. On the other hand, the investigation head had also submitted a written complaint against two of the JIT members with the ministry.

Sources said that the CCPO Lahore had complained to the additional chief secretary (home) after the other team members “openly” expressed their dissent in the media and sought strict disciplinary actions against them. He blamed the members of ruining the case by leaking “secret information” to social and mainstream media.

According to a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Capt Asadullah Khan (retd) dated back to January 14, 2023, three key committee members, who had been probing the case for the last two months, had been replaced.

The provincial government did not change the JIT head CCPO Dogar while the team new members are included District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Akmal, SP Anjum Kamal, and Jhang Crime Investigation Agency DSP Nasir Nawaz. However, the decision regarding the appointment of the fourth member remains pending and has been entrusted to the newly-reconstituted JIT.

Meanwhile, the alleged shooter, Naveed on Thursday had filed an application before the Interior Ministry claiming that the JIT was showing political malice. As per the notification, all four members have been changed for having developed differences with the CCPO Lahore.

