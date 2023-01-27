Intra-day update: rupee plummets again, hits 264 in inter-bank

After its historic fall the previous day, Pakistan’s rupee continued to witness significant depreciation against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, falling 3.2% during the trading session on Friday.

At around 10:40am, the dollar was being quoted at 264 during intra-day trading, a depreciation of Rs8.57.

The depreciation comes as Pakistan moves to convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it has a ‘free floating’ exchange rate, ahead of the lender’s visit at the end of this month, which was also announced on Thursday.

Many analysts said the rupee was bound to see significant depreciation as part of the prior conditions to revive the IMF bailout programme.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s rupee had witnessed historic depreciation against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday, settling with a loss of 9.6% in a single session.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 255.43 against the US dollar, a depreciation of 9.61% or Rs24.54, on Thursday.

The IMF also announced its mission will visit Pakistan from January 31-February 9 to continue the discussions for the 9th review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

This was confirmed by IMF Resident Representative Esther Perez Ruiz to Business Recorder on Thursday.

“At the request of the authorities, an in-person Fund mission is scheduled to visit Islamabad January 31st – February 9th to continue the discussions under the ninth EFF review,” she stated.

The IMF programme revival has been deemed crucial in the face of fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP that dropped a massive $923 million to a mere $3.7 billion, data released on Thursday showed. This is the lowest level of SBP-held reserves since February 2014.

International movement

Globally, the US dollar dropped against the yen on Friday as traders bet a hawkish pivot from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) was still in the offing.

The dollar also sagged close to a nine-month low versus the euro, amid market expectations the European Central Bank next week will implement a rate hike twice as big as the Federal Reserve’s.

The dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers, including the euro, yen and British pound - edged 0.04% lower to 101.70, putting it on course for a 0.28% decline this week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged ahead for a second session on Friday, buoyed by stronger-than-expected US economic growth and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand as COVID-19 cases and deaths plunged from last month’s peak levels.

This is an intra-day update